Earlier this week, Stacy Lewis pledged ALL her prize money for this week to the Houston fund, and then she won her first tournament in 3 years...

Stacy Lewis Wins And All $195,000 Goes To Houston Fund

Just days after pledging all of her prize money to the Houston Hurricane Harvey flood victims, Stacy Lewis won her first tournament in over three years.

Lewis won the Cambia Portland Classic by a stroke from In-Gee Chun to pick up a cheque of $195,000 (£150,000) for the Houston Hurricane Harvey fund.

She was leading by three with 18 holes to play and closed with a three under par 69 to win by one.

“We’re going to be able to help people rebuild houses and get their homes back. That’s more important than any win,” said Lewis.

Her sponsors KPMG have matched the $195,000 donation.

The two-time major winner and former world number one last won back in June 2014.

Lewis moved to Houston with her family aged 11 and she still lives there now with her husband who is the head women’s golf coach at the University of Houston.

Last week she wrote on Twitter, “It has been so hard being away from home and my family the last week.

“It’s been even harder watching what my hometown is going through.

“I can’t wait to get home to Houston and help my hometown recover!”

She also wrote on Twitter asking her fellow players to buy extra shoes for the flood victims.

A number of PGA Tour players have pledged money to the Houston flood victims as well.

Sergio Garcia is donating $2,000 for every birdie he makes during the FedEx Cup Playoffs and $5,000 for every eagle.

Both Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are donating $1,000 for birdies and $2,000 for eagles during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

