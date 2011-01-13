Strong field lined up for Saadiyat Beach Classic

Another strong field has been lined up to compete for charity in the second Saadiyat Beach Classic on 24 January, 2011.

Stars from the world of golf include Colin Montgomerie, Ian Poulter, Matteo Manassero, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey.

Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC), developer of tourism, cultural, and residential destinations in Abu Dhabi, will host the strong field along with Saadiyat Beach Golf Club‘s designer, Gary Player.

A pro/celebrity-am format will see other stars from the world of sport, including rugby legends Victor Matfield, Gavin Hastings, ZinZan Brooke and former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke will also compete in the unique event that invites amateurs from around the UAE to compete alongside the headline players.

Ladies Tour stars Henrietta Zuel and Carly Booth will also play, adding further style and elegance to the high profile charity event.

Colin Montgomerie, a long time supporter of golf in the UAE, said: “I make no secret of my love of links golf and so I am especially looking forward to my first visit to the UAE’s only beachfront golf course at Saadiyat Beach.

“Abu Dhabi is becoming a world-class golfing destination, and the Saadiyat Beach Classic seems like the ideal opportunity to enjoy a beautiful setting whilst supporting local children’s charities.”

The inaugural event in 2010 raised AED 1.2 million for charity and marked the opening of the Arabian Gulf’s first and only beachfront golf course.

Funds raised at this year’s charity gala dinner held at Emirates Palace will go directly to Emirates Autism Centre and Abilities Centre for Special Needs, as well as The Player Foundation.

