Suzann Pettersen OUT of Solheim Cup

In a huge loss for Team Europe, eight-time Solheim Cup player Suzann Pettersen is out of this year's match with a slipped disc injury

In a huge blow for Team Europe, Suzann Pettersen has been forced to pull out of the 2017 Solheim Cup with a slipped disc injury.

The Norweigan, who has been one of Europe’s key figures in recent Solheim Cups, pulled out on Wednesday morning and it has been announced that Catriona Matthew will now replace her.

Pettersen has won 15 times on the LPGA Tour and 7 times on the Ladies European Tour.

She has won two major championships and has been a member of eight Solheim Cup teams, including three wins.

She released this statement:

“I arrived in Des Moines on Monday evening after receiving treatment for a recurrent slipped disc injury which occurred in Norway over the weekend. Despite receiving further treatment from the team osteopath on site, I withdrew on Wednesday morning due to persistent pain.

“I have made this extremely difficult decision to help the European team and give my team mates the best possible chance of success.

“There was no guarantee that I would be fit to compete on Friday morning and I did not want to play unless I was able to give 100 per cent. I truly love the Solheim Cup and I will stay and support my team this week in whatever way I can.”

– Suzann Pettersen

The 2017 Solheim Cup begins on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Europe are looking to regain the trophy after losing it in Germany two years ago.

