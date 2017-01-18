Team Europe To Get Extra Ryder Cup Wildcard In 2018

Team Europe and it's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn will have four wildcard picks for the first time for the 2018 match in France

Team Europe and it’s captain Thomas Bjorn will have four Ryder Cup wildcard picks for the first time for the 2018 match in France.

The increase is among several changes to the European qualifying criteria for 2018 match, which is being hosted just outside Paris at Le Golf National in France.

Other notable changes include weighted points that will be a third more valuable in the final four months of qualifying , which should put more of an importance on form leading up to the biennial match, even if it does add more pressure to the shoulders of captain Bjorn.

Players will also only have to play four tournaments instead of five to retain their European Tour membership, so players like Paul Casey and Russell Knox who are based on the PGA Tour should have a greater chance of qualifying.

It means that for 2018 the 12-man team will be made up of the top four players from the European points list, the first four players from the world points list and Bjorn’s four captain’s picks.

With all the changes signed off following a meeting of the European Tour’s Tournament Committee in Abu Dhabi, players will begin to earn points from the Czech Masters in August this year.

Commenting on the updates, Bjorn said: “I am delighted the committee passed these regulations, which I believe will considerably benefit the European Ryder Cup team in 2018 without compromising the strength or importance of the European Tour.”

The move sees Team Europe now match the American team who won at Hazeltine, after the United States added a fourth wildcard pick and went on to end a run of three successive European victories by winning 17-11.