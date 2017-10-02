Team USA celebrated their Presidents Cup victory at Liberty National with their wives and girlfriends...

Team USA WAGS Celebrate Presidents Cup Victory

Team USA and their WAGs celebrated their Presidents Cup victory after Steve Stricker’s side easily beat the Internationals in New Jersey.

The US side won 19-11 and after only needing half a point for victory on Sunday – they had essentially won the trophy with a day to play.

The celebrations ranged from making #1 signs, selfies, cigars and kisses…

Dustin Johnson’s girlfriend Paulina Gretzky (left) and Daniel Berger’s girlfriend Victoria Slater (right) pictured meeting Donald Trump.

Slater posted this image on Instagram with boyfriend Daniel Berger

So proud of this one & team USA 🇺🇸 A post shared by Victoria Slater (@torislater) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Jordan Spieth celebrates with girlfriend Annie Verret

Matt Kuchar and wife Sybi

Rickie Fowler and girlfriend Alisson Stokke with Kevin and Brittany Kisner prior to day four’s play

Brooks Koepka kisses girlfriend Jenna Sims after he won his match on day three

Assistant-captain Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman after the USA’s victory

Justin Thomas and girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski

Assistant-captain Fred Couples with girlfriend Suzanne Radcliffe during day three

The Kisners take a selfie with the trophy and Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson

Phil and Amy Mickelson celebrate after Mickelson and Kisner defeated Day and Leishman of the Internationals

On their way to collect the trophy…

Team USA celebrate their victory

