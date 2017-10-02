Team USA wins Presidents Cup with ease

Team USA produced a dominant display to win a seventh straight Presidents Cup. The home side defeated the Internationals by 19-11 at Liberty National.

Team USA went into the final day of the Presidents Cup needing just a point from the singles to claim a seventh straight victory in the team event.

Kevin Chappell earned a half with Marc Leishman in the first match out and, when Daniel Berger went three up with three to play against Si Woo Kim, victory for the USA was assured.

The International side fought hard through the singles and won the day by seven to five but it was to no avail as the USA triumphed overall by 19-11.

Phil Mickelson secured the final U.S. point. He beat Canada’s Adam Hadwin by 2&1. 47-year-old Mickelson was playing in his 100th career match for the USA, he has played in every Presidents Cup since it started in 1994.

11 points clear going into the singles, the objective for US captain Steve Stricker was to win all five sessions of the competition, no side had ever achieved that before.

They came up short of achieving that goal, but it was still a very one-sided contest.

“It was a bit of a slaughtering this week,” said Adam Scott who secured a point for the internationals by beating U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka.

International captain Nick Price completed his third stint in charge and could only marvel at the play of the U.S. team.

“This is a juggernaut of a U.S. Team,” he said. “They’re an overpowering team that played some phenomenal golf. It was tough to watch, especially being on the receiving end.”

Singles scores from Presidents Cup

Team USA Team International

Kevin Chappell halved with Marc Leishman

Charley Hoffman lost 2&1 to Jason Day

Justin Thomas lost 3&1 to Hideki Matsuyama

Daniel Berger won 2&1 vs Si Woo Kim

Matt Kuchar lost one hole to Charl Schwartzel

Patrick Reed lost one hole to Louis Oosthuizen

Dustin Johnson halved with Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka lost 3&2 to Adam Scott

Jordan Spieth lost 2&1 to Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Kisner halved with Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson won 2&1 vs Adam Hadwin

Rickie Fowler won 6&4 vs Emiliano Grillo

