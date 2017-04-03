Tearful Lexi Thompson Signs Autographs And Takes Pictures With Fans

The American was penalised four strokes to lose the ANA Inspiration and still had time to sign autographs and meet fans after her round

A heartboken Lexi Thompson had just lost in a playoff to Korea’s Ryo So Yeon after being penalised four strokes when a TV viewer noticed a rules breach the previous day.

Related: Lexi Thompson penalised four strokes to lose major

Yet she still had time for fans as she signed autographs and took pictures, despite looking tearful.

The American was penalised two strokes for placing her ball around an inch away from where she marked it on the 17th green on Saturday.

Related: How social media reacted to Lexi Thompson’s four stroke penalty

She was then penalised a further two strokes for signing for an incorrect score, and she found this out on the 13th tee in the final round whilst two clear at the top of the leaderboard.