The Greenbrier Classic Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour are back at The Greenbrier Classic after a year away after the event was washed out in 2016.

The last person to win this event was Danny Lee back in 2015 and the Kiwi is back for another crack this year, he is 25/1 to triumph again.

http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/?bctid=5387696457001

The course was completely flooded last year, which led to its cancelation – so it is good to see the course back in play. It is usually a good scoring track and turns into a bit of a shoot out between the best putters that week.

There is not the strongest of fields this week, but there are still some big names with Ryder Cuppers Patrick Reed (14/1) and Bill Haas (16/1) the favourites to win.

