The PGA Tour is in West Virginia this week at The Old White TPC check out who our tipster has gone for with these The Greenbrier Classic golf betting tips
The Greenbrier Classic Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour are back at The Greenbrier Classic after a year away after the event was washed out in 2016.
The last person to win this event was Danny Lee back in 2015 and the Kiwi is back for another crack this year, he is 25/1 to triumph again.
The course was completely flooded last year, which led to its cancelation – so it is good to see the course back in play. It is usually a good scoring track and turns into a bit of a shoot out between the best putters that week.
There is not the strongest of fields this week, but there are still some big names with Ryder Cuppers Patrick Reed (14/1) and Bill Haas (16/1) the favourites to win.
The Greenbrier Classic golf betting tips advised bets
David Lingmerth 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede led after 18, 36 and 54 holes last week, before fading in the final round, has had six top 25s this season and has a cracking putting stroke.
Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – the American was so close last week as he missed out in the play-off. His game is built around being able to do well on tracks like this, so reckon he will do well again.
Gary Woodland 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The big-hitting American is having a good year with four top 10 including two runner-up spots. Has had some issues off the course that are hopefully behind him now. Another whose game should suit this course.
Ted Potter Jnr 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The 2012 champion appears to be well fancied by a few people. His excellent putting should again keep him in a good place this year, as it has done with good performances on the Web.com Tour this year.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.