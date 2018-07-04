The PGA Tour heads for West Virginia this week where Xander Schauffele defends The Greenbrier over The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.



The Greenbrier Preview, TV Times

Xander Schauffele is defending champion at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson are among those on the start list at TPC White Sulphur Springs.

A strong field has assembled for The Greenbrier this week in West Virginia. Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jimmy Walker and Webb Simpson are among those teeing it up.

Up to four places in The Open Championship are up for grabs in this event. The top four finishers not already qualified for Carnoustie will earn a place in the year’s third Major, providing they finish inside the top-12.

The Old White course at The Greenbrier, named after the Old White Hotel that stood on the property for many years, originally dates from 1914 and was the work of Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor. In 2006 Lester George completed a redesign that aimed to restore the layout to play as it had in its early years. The course features a number of nods to Scotland – the 8th green was designed with North Berwick’s famous 15th “Redan” in mind and the 13th draws upon Prestwick’s 17th “Alps.”

The Greenbrier has been a regular host to professional competition over the years. The club’s Greenbrier Course was used for the Ryder Cup matches in 1979 and the 1994 Solheim Cup. It was also host to a Champions Tour event from 1985-87.

The Old White Course was first used for this event in 2010 and that tournament went down in history as Stuart Appleby closed with a 59 to take the victory. Since then Scott Stallings, Ted Potter Jr, Jonas Blixt, Angel Cabrera and Danny Lee have been winners. Last season Xander Schauffele took the title, coming through a final day battle with Robert Streb and Sebastian Munoz.

The weather forecast looks unsettled and rain and thunderstorms could disrupt play over the first three days.

Venue: The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Date: Jul 5 – 8

Course stats: par 70, 7,286 yards

Purse: $7,300,000

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele (-14)

How to watch The Greenbrier

TV Coverage:

Thursday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm)

Friday 6 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm)

Saturday 7 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.45pm

Sunday 8 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch The Greenbrier

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £7.99 you can get a day pass if you wish to watch one of the rounds or, for just £12.99, you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £7.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £12.99

Players to watch:

Bubba Watson – He owns a house on the property here so knows the course well. Although he’s never finished in the top-10 in the event, he’s on good form and should go well this week.

Phil Mickelson – Another man with a house here, Mickelson has been playing well in 2018 and will be looking for a win here to receive some better press after his issues in the U.S. Open.

Russell Henley – He’s been fifth in the last two editions of The Greenbrier and he comes into this event off a tie for sixth in The Travelers.

Key hole: 18th. Unusually, The Old White Course finishes with a short par 3. At just 175 yards, it’s a birdie chance. The tee shot must be fired over the river to a green surrounded by bunkers.