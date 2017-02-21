A strong European contingent has assembled in Florida, check out who we think will do well with these The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips

The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour has made its way back over to the East Coast of America this week for The Honda Classic at The PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Adam Scott won The Honda Classic in 2016 by beating Sergio Garcia be a single shot.

Both of those players are in the field this week as well and the favourites to win this season, Scott (11/1) and Garcia (16/1) while Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler (18/1) are also both fancied to do well.

We had our first winner of the season last week when we picked Brett Rumford to win at 40/1 in Australia and also had Thomas Pieters at 100/1 each way on the PGA Tour… so a good week all round. To check out how we are doing for the season check out the golf betting tips home page.

The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 18/1 with Bet On Brazil – Was 4th in his last start at the Phoenix Open, was 6th here in 2016 and has three Top 15s in total at the event. One of the big names to not have a win yet in 2017 – and will want to sort that out.

Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – I don’t think he will be available at these odds for much longer in his career, has not been outside the top ten since September. He is starting to believe that he can be one of the world’s best.

Branden Grace 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has been playing solid on both tours this year without a spectacular result. Appears to enjoy playing on the shorter golf courses on Tour, like him at these odds.

David Lingmerth 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede has had a Top 10 and top 25 here in the past and been playing decent golf this year, odds seem a little long.