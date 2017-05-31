Expand Noren And Stenson Headline In Sweden

The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Matt Kuchar 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – He has an amazing record at this place, last nine starts, he has a win, a runner up and the other seven are all top 15. Doesn’t get much better – oh and look at the price!

Justin Thomas 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – I just do not get the pricing of Justin Thomas he has had three wins this year and three other top 10s, yet his price continues to rise. Rested after a post Players Championship holiday I am never ignoring him at these odds.

Tony Finau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – Top 11 the last two seasons here, he is also having a very tidy season with four top 10s, again a player I like at a price I love.

Ryan Moore 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Although hardly tearing up the tour this season, he has two top 10s including one at the Masters of course. Has had three top 20s in his last four starts here as well – green lights are a flashing!

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!