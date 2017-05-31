The PGA Tour are at Jack’s event at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, check out our The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips
The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips
There is a crackerjack field in attendance at Muirfield Village for The Memorial Tournament.
World Number One Dustin Johnson heads the field at 6/1 with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth close on his heels at 12/1.
Last season the event was won by William McGirt, his first PGA Tour victory, and he is in the field again this week (80/1).
Related: Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips
The Golf Monthly Tipster had an incredible time last weekend with him picking winners on both the PGA and European Tours – to check out how his season has been progressing go to our Golf Betting Tips home page.
Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips
Who will be the winner as the European…
Strong Field In Ohio For Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament
Five of the world's top 10 will tee…
Noren And Stenson Headline In Sweden
Last week's winner Alex Noren headlines the Nordea…
The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Matt Kuchar 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – He has an amazing record at this place, last nine starts, he has a win, a runner up and the other seven are all top 15. Doesn’t get much better – oh and look at the price!
Justin Thomas 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – I just do not get the pricing of Justin Thomas he has had three wins this year and three other top 10s, yet his price continues to rise. Rested after a post Players Championship holiday I am never ignoring him at these odds.
Tony Finau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – Top 11 the last two seasons here, he is also having a very tidy season with four top 10s, again a player I like at a price I love.
Ryan Moore 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Although hardly tearing up the tour this season, he has two top 10s including one at the Masters of course. Has had three top 20s in his last four starts here as well – green lights are a flashing!
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!