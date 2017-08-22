The first event of the 2017 FedExCup Playoffs is here, check out who we think will do well with our The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are with us, and love them or loathe them there is a guaranteed strong field to be in place to try and take the huge prizepool.

The first event is the The Northern Trust – a change in sponsorship from The Barclays that was won by Patrick Reed in 2016.

The event is being played at Glen Oaks in New York, a different course to previous editions and the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup Rankings after the regular season, and then the top 100 players will go through to the next week.

Favourites for the event are Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth who are both 10/1 to take the victory.

