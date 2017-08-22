The first event of the 2017 FedExCup Playoffs is here, check out who we think will do well with our The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips
The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are with us, and love them or loathe them there is a guaranteed strong field to be in place to try and take the huge prizepool.
The first event is the The Northern Trust – a change in sponsorship from The Barclays that was won by Patrick Reed in 2016.
The event is being played at Glen Oaks in New York, a different course to previous editions and the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup Rankings after the regular season, and then the top 100 players will go through to the next week.
Favourites for the event are Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth who are both 10/1 to take the victory.
The GM Tipster is having another good season, to check out how his season is going go to our golf betting tips home page.
Best Golf Sweaters 2017
Best Golf Sweaters 2017 Jumpers and Quality Mid
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017 including Bushnell, Nikon…
Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2017
Here you can read our guide to the…
The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Brooks Koepka 4 points each way at 18/1 with sportnation.bet – The US Open Champ has the ball-striking ability to win at this par-70 monster. Has played so well in the big events feel he wont disappoint again.
Matt Kuchar 3 points each way at with sportnation.bet – Everyone’s favourite Open Championship runner-up looks rather tasty at these odds. Has had five top tens in the last three months.
Kevin Kisner 2 points each way at 66/1 with sportnation.bet – Having had an average week last week (43rd) the guy who has been so good all year is a massive price. He is 9th in the FedExCup Ranking and for a reason.
David Lingmerth 1 point each way at 175/1 with sportnation.bet – The Swede has been drifting about in the midfield having made the cut most of the season. Needs a solid week to make it into the following event, so love him at this price.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!