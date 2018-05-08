An extremely strong field has gathered in Ponte Vedra Beach this week to contest The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The Players Championship Preview, TV Times

The PGA Tour is back at its home venue of TPC Sawgrass this week for the ‘unofficial 5th major’ at The Players.

As always at The Players, a star field has been assembled and this year’s line-up includes the entire world’s top 10.

2016 winner and last week’s champion Jason Day tees it up, as does Rory McIlroy, world number one Dustin Johnson, number two Justin Thomas, number three Jon Rahm, number four Jordan Spieth, number five Justin Rose, Masters champion Patrick Reed and two-time winner Tiger Woods.

The list of winners of The Players Championship reads like a who’s who of elite golf through the last 40+ years. Jack Nicklaus won in 1974. Since then Lanny Wadkins, Lee Trevino, Ray Floyd, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Tom Kite, Nick Price, Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson have all taken the title.

Last year, 21-year-old Si Woo Kim won with a dominating display, beating Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes.

This event has been contested over Sawgrass’ Stadium course since 1982. A Pete Dye design, originally dating from 1979, the layout was redesigned by Dye in 2006. It’s one of the most recognisable courses on the PGA Tour and has traditionally been one of the toughest tracks on the circuit. Although, a reshaping of some greens has resulted in the opportunity for some less severe pin positions and that has meant the layout has been a little less testing over the last few seasons.

There were some major changes to the course last year. The water hazard between the 6th and 7th holes has been expanded and the 12th has been turned into a driveable par-4, where water waits to catch any ball erring to the left.

There’s a huge prize fund this week: $11,000,000 and the best will be looking to grab a share of it. The winner’s cheque is a massive $1.98m.