An extremely strong field has gathered in Ponte Vedra Beach this week to contest The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
The Players Championship Preview, TV Times
The PGA Tour is back at its home venue of TPC Sawgrass this week for the ‘unofficial 5th major’ at The Players.
As always at The Players, a star field has been assembled and this year’s line-up includes the entire world’s top 10.
2016 winner and last week’s champion Jason Day tees it up, as does Rory McIlroy, world number one Dustin Johnson, number two Justin Thomas, number three Jon Rahm, number four Jordan Spieth, number five Justin Rose, Masters champion Patrick Reed and two-time winner Tiger Woods.
The list of winners of The Players Championship reads like a who’s who of elite golf through the last 40+ years. Jack Nicklaus won in 1974. Since then Lanny Wadkins, Lee Trevino, Ray Floyd, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Tom Kite, Nick Price, Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson have all taken the title.
Last year, 21-year-old Si Woo Kim won with a dominating display, beating Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes.
This event has been contested over Sawgrass’ Stadium course since 1982. A Pete Dye design, originally dating from 1979, the layout was redesigned by Dye in 2006. It’s one of the most recognisable courses on the PGA Tour and has traditionally been one of the toughest tracks on the circuit. Although, a reshaping of some greens has resulted in the opportunity for some less severe pin positions and that has meant the layout has been a little less testing over the last few seasons.
There were some major changes to the course last year. The water hazard between the 6th and 7th holes has been expanded and the 12th has been turned into a driveable par-4, where water waits to catch any ball erring to the left.
There’s a huge prize fund this week: $11,000,000 and the best will be looking to grab a share of it. The winner’s cheque is a massive $1.98m.
The weather forecast is pretty good with very warm temperatures of around 28-31 degrees celsius all week with just a light breeze.
Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Date: May 10-13
Course stats: par 72, 7,189 yards
Purse: $11,000,000 Winner: $1,980,000
Defending Champion: Si Woo Kim (-10)
How to watch The Players Championship
TV Coverage:
Thursday 10 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm
Friday 11 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm
Saturday 12 – Sky Sports Golf from 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm
Sunday 13 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Sky Sports is the home of golf, tune in for live coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship between Thursday 10 and Sunday 13 May – skysports.com/watch/golf-on-sky
To watch the featured groups at THE PLAYERS Championship subscribe to PGA TOUR Live now – pgatourlive.com/subscription
Player watch:
Jason Day – The 2016 winner was very impressive last week in his Wells Fargo win, despite some iffy driving in the final round. His putting looks back to its imperious best and he could well grind out another win this week
Rickie Fowler – Fowler won here in 2015 and was T2nd in 2012. He is in great form having finished second at Augusta and had a solid T21st last week
Rory McIlroy – The four-time major winner’s game looks close and could well peak this week at Sawgrass.
Key hole: 17th. One of the most famous holes in world golf, this 137-yard par 3 plays to an island green, totally surrounded by water. It may be no more than a 9-iron but, with a swirling wind and the pressures of a green or bust scenario, it’s one of the most intimidating challenges on the PGA Tour.