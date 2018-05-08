Expand Jason Day battles to Wells Fargo Championship victory

The Rocco Forte Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Eddie Pepperell 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – Since winning in Qatar earlier this year he has had a bit of a lean time. Played pretty nicely here last season and it was only a weak weekend that stopped him having a really good tournament.

Matteo Manassero 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Always going to have to go for an Italian in this, so why not Manassero, four cuts made in row including a top 20 in his last outing in China. The Italian had a solid performance here last season so has good course knowledge.

Romain Langasque 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman has not quite conquered the game he looked destined to excel in. Has had a few more encouraging results over the last couple of weeks, and has the potential to have a very good week on this course.

Zander Lombard 1 point at 125/1 each way with Sportnation.bet – Lost out in a play-off last season, the South African is having a very poor season and needs to turn his slump around soon. A venue where he has positive success in the past could help him get the most from this week’s opportunity.

As ever please do bet responsibly. 18+. Terms and conditions apply.