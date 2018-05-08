This week the European Tour are in Italy for the second The Rocco Forte Open, check out who we think will do well with these The Rocco Forte Open Golf Betting Tips
The Rocco Forte Open Golf Betting Tips
After the fun and frolics of the GolfSixes event last week the European Tour are back in Italy for the Rocco Forte Open at Verdura Golf Course in Sicily.
Last season the event was won in a play-off by Alvaro Quiros, who put some poor form behind him, to win his first event in 6 years.
The favourites for this week are Andy Sullivan (12/1) and Thorbjorn Olesen (14/1).
The Rocco Forte Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Eddie Pepperell 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – Since winning in Qatar earlier this year he has had a bit of a lean time. Played pretty nicely here last season and it was only a weak weekend that stopped him having a really good tournament.
Matteo Manassero 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Always going to have to go for an Italian in this, so why not Manassero, four cuts made in row including a top 20 in his last outing in China. The Italian had a solid performance here last season so has good course knowledge.
Romain Langasque 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman has not quite conquered the game he looked destined to excel in. Has had a few more encouraging results over the last couple of weeks, and has the potential to have a very good week on this course.
Zander Lombard 1 point at 125/1 each way with Sportnation.bet – Lost out in a play-off last season, the South African is having a very poor season and needs to turn his slump around soon. A venue where he has positive success in the past could help him get the most from this week’s opportunity.
As ever please do bet responsibly. 18+. Terms and conditions apply.