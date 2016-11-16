The PGA Tour continues its 2017 season with a trip to Sea Island check out what the GM Tipster thinks with The RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour continue their merry way with The RSM Classic, an event that is played over two courses for the first couple of rounds.

Last season the event was won by Kevin Kisner, who is 25/1 to defend this week, but the American has been pretty quiet recently.

The favourites are Matt Kuchar (14/1) and Brandt Snedeker and Chris Kirk (both 16/1).

The event is usually one of the easier tests for the players, with it turning into a putting competition, so stroked gained in putting is the stat to look at this week.

The RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Bill Haas 4 points each way at 25/1 – Always a dangerous player when the scoring is easy, was runner up here in 2010. This is his first appearance since finishing 4th at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Charles Howell III 4 points each way at 28/1 – Another player who should enjoy these conditions, has had three top 10s here in the past. Also looks to be in good form with a 7th placed finish last week in Mexico.

Harris English 2 points each way at 40/1 – Finished 4th recently in Las Vegas one of the best putters on the PGA Tour. Has played at the event four times in the past so has the course knowledge to succeed.

Scott Brown 1 point each way at 125/1 ­– Has had three top 20s here in the past and he needs a course that he is comfortable on following a few months of poor results.