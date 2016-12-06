Three-time Ryder Cup winner Thomas Bjorn named 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain for Le Golf National in 2018

Thomas Bjorn has been named European Ryder Cup captain for the 2018 match at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Dane won the Ryder Cup as a player in all three of his appearances in 1997, 2002 and 2014 and has been a vice-captain four times.

The 45-year-old said, “I have lived and breathed the European Tour for so long, and now I will do the same with the Ryder Cup for the next two years.”

“I studied a lot of captains as a player and as a vice-captain and always wondered what that feeling would be like to be the one leading out a team of 12 great players.

“Now it’s my turn to do just that and it is an exciting moment for me.”

Bjorn was chosen ahead of the likes of Paul Lawrie, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Padraig Harrington.

He’s won 15 European Tour titles, with his most recent victory coming in December 2013 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The 2018 Ryder Cup will take place at the Paris National from 28-30 September where Europe will look to regain the trophy from USA after Darren Clarke’s side lost 17-11 at Hazeltine this year.