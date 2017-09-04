Paul Casey is just one back with 18 to play at TPC Boston, with USPGA Champion Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman tied at the top of a star-studded leaderboard

Casey One Back As Thomas And Leishman Lead Dell Technologies Championship

So who’s ready for some Monday night golf? We certainly are.

The Dell Technologies Championship final round ends tonight on Labour Day in the US and it’s looking like it will be a shoot-out.

Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose all within five strokes of the lead!

Paul Casey is right in the hunt again at TPC Boston as he searches for his first PGA Tour title since the 2009 Shell Houston Open.

The Englishman was 54-hole leader here last year but was surpassed by Rory McIlroy in the final round. Casey has had three top fives in his last five starts.

Justin Thomas stole the show on Sunday with an exceptional 63 on the long and soft TPC Boston.

The USPGA Champion fired an eight under par round despite failing to birdie all three par-5s, however he did make 12 threes!

He leads with this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Marc Leishman.

The Aussie hit 17/17 greens and then missed the par-5 18th green in regulation, although he still managed a par for a bogey-free 65.

WATCH: Sergio Garcia breaks putter and putts with driver, 3 wood and iron during third round

Both DJ and Spieth shot 66s with Spieth at 10 under and Johnson at nine under.

36 hole leader Jon Rahm shot level par to stay at nine under, one clear of Phil Mickelson who fired a two under par 69.

Mickelson is looking for his first victory since the 2013 Open Championship.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are a stroke further back at seven under.

Watch Justin Thomas’ third round 63 here:

Watch third round highlights here:

Leaderboard heading into the final round:

Marc Leishman -12

Justin Thomas -12

Paul Casey -11

Adam Hadwin -10

Grayson Murray -10

Jordan Spieth -10

Dustin Johnson -9

Jon Rahm -9

Patrick Cantlay -8

Phil Mickelson -8

Rickie Fowler -7

Pat Perez -7

Justin Rose -7

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.