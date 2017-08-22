It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year this week on the European Tour. The fans will be out in force to support the players in the Made in Denmark tournament at Himmerland Golf & Spa.

Thomas Pieters Defends Made In Denmark

Thomas Pieters defends in the exciting Made in Denmark tournament this week on the European Tour. The Belgian secured his Ryder Cup place by winning the event last year.

A number of the European Tour’s best will start this week in Farso. Aside from Pieters, two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer will tee it up, so too will Thorbjorn Olesen, Robert Karlsson, Andrew Johnston and Victor Dubuisson.

Martin Kaymer swing sequence:

The Made in Denmark event has become one of the most exciting and best-supported on the European Tour schedule. Crowds are large and enthusiastic and the spectating experience is friendly and popular with families. The natural amphitheatre around the par-3 16th, now known as “Himmerland Hill,” delivers a wonderful atmosphere with huge galleries cheering every shot and squeaking their plastic “birdies.”

Watching the golf here is exciting, but the fun doesn’t end there: A music festival runs during the evenings of tournament week with camping on site available. John Daly has signed up to play in the tournament this year, and to play a few songs at the festival.

This will be the fourth running of the tournament which began life in 2014. Marc Warren was the champion that time out and David Horsey took the title in 2015. Last season, Thomas Pieters secured the victory and a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. Playing with captain Darren Clarke in the first two rounds, Pieters opened with a course record-equalling 62. He finished the week 17-under-par to send a clear message to Clarke who duly picked the Belgian for his team.

The course at Himmerland Golf & Spa is a 7,382-yard par-71 layout with a number of sub 400-yard par 4s but two par 5s measuring more than 620 yards. Designed by Philip Spogard and opened for play in 2013, it’s a relatively exposed track with a number of water hazards, undulating fairways and contoured green complexes.

The weather forecast isn’t too great unfortunately and rain looks likely over the first two days of the tournament.

Venue: Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark

Date: Aug 24-27

Course stats: par 71, 7,382 yards

Purse: €1,800,000

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters (-17)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 10am

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 10am

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Sunday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Player Watch:

Thomas Pieters – Returning to the site of last year’s victory, Pieters should draw on great memories from this event. He was fourth in the recent WGC-Bridgestone Invitational so is clearly on form.

Soren Kjeldsen – The Dane would dearly love to win his home tournament. He was tied second in 2015 and tied eighth last year. He’s been playing well and recorded a top-10 in the recent Scottish Open. Look for the home fans to lift his game this week.

Thorbjorn Olesen – Another player who will gain from home support, Olesen has been extremely consistent on this year’s European Tour. Since he won the Turkish Airlines Open last November, he has only missed one cut on the circuit.

Key hole: 18th. It’s a par-4 of 461 yards where a pond short right of the green makes the approach a risky one. In 2016, this was ranked as the hardest hole on the course at Himmerland.

Skills required: Wedge play. With five par-4s at less than 400 yards and two three shot par-5s, getting it close from around the 100-yard mark will be of paramount importance.