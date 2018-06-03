Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen fired a fine closing round of 64 to win the 75th Italian Open at Gardagolf CC by a single shot from home favourite Francesco Molinari.

Thorbjorn Olesen wins Italian Open

Thorbjorn Olesen played a bogey-free final round at Gardagolf CC to finish one clear of Italy’s Francesco Molinari and pick up the fifth European tour victory of his career. Olesen carded a superb 64 to emerge from the bunch and take the win.

Home favourite and tournament host Francesco Molinari was going for a second straight win following his victory in the BMW PGA Championship last week. He made a great run at claiming a third Italian Open title, coming up one shy.

Olesen came to the 72nd hole with a two-shot lead but his drive to the last ended well left of the fairway. The Dane had to wait for Molinari ahead on the green before he could play his tough second shot. He looked on as the Italian holed a monster birdie putt, eliciting a huge roar from the home fans.

Molinari’s closing birdie put the pressure on Olesen and that was ramped up even further when the Dane missed the green in the right- hand bunker. He blasted out from there, but his ball rolled some eight feet past the cup. Putting for par and a one-shot win, Olesen confidently stroked the ball home.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I’ve never had a putt to win on the 18th green like that before and I was pleased to take the opportunity. Francesco made it hard for me and I’m glad to get the victory.”

Lee Slattery finished the tournament alone in third place with Rafa Cabrera-Bello enjoying another good week in fourth. Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Andy Sullivan were tied for fifth.

As the second event in the Rolex Series, Ryder Cup points count 1.5 times from this tournament meaning that Olesen, having been well outside contention, has now moved into a position where he will have a realistic chance of making the European side.

Italian Open

Gardagolf CC, Brescia, Italy

31 May – 3 Jun

Purse: €5,800,000 Par: 71

1 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 65 68 65 64 262

2 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 66 66 66 65 263

3 Lee Slattery (Eng) 66 69 62 67 264

4 Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 65 67 68 66 266

T5 Lee Westwood (Eng) 66 70 68 63 267

T5 Graeme McDowell (NIR) 66 66 71 64 267

T5 Andy Sullivan (Eng) 67 68 65 67 267

T8 Callum Shinkwin (Eng) 66 71 67 64 268

T8 Ryan Fox (NZL) 69 68 67 64 268

T8 Ian Poulter (Eng) 67 68 66 67 268

T8 Jordan Smith (Eng) 67 68 65 68 268

T8 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 68 63 68 69 268

T8 Danny Willett (Eng) 65 67 67 69 268

