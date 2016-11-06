Thorbjorn Olesen Wins Turkish Airlines Open by three strokes for fourth European Tour victory

Thorbjorn Olesen opened the European Tour Final Series in fine fashion with his fourth European Tour victory at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Dane began the day with a seven stroke victory and shot a two-under par 69 to win by three from David Horsey and Haotong Li.

Horsey was out in 29 to cut Olesen’s lead to just two strokes but the Dane birdied the 12th, 14th and 15th to pull away.

Olesen won €1,065,388 and moved up to ninth in the Race to Dubai standings with two tournaments left of the Finals Series.

He said: “It means a lot. The last couple of months have been pretty poor and I haven’t played well and all of a sudden you’re leading by a big margin and it was difficult when you haven’t been playing well for that long.”

Talking points from the Turkish Airlines Open

1 – Thorbjorn Olesen has successfully converted a 54-hole lead in all four of his victories. Also, at the age of 26 years and 321 days, he becomes the youngest Dane to win four times on the European Tour.

2 – 2016 Volvo China Open winner Haotong Li took the lead in the race for the European Tour Rookie of the Year award. He overtook rivals Jeunghun Wang and Brandon Stone in the Race to Dubai standings with his T2nd finish.

3 – Danny Willett failed to regain top spot in the Race to Dubai after a T68th finish. Henrik Stenson overtook the Masters champion last week with his T2nd finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Turkish Airlines Open

Regnum Carya Golf Resort and Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

Nov 03 – 06

Purse €6,300,000, Par 71

1 Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) -20 65 62 68 69 264 €1,065,388

T2 David Horsey (ENG) -17 67 67 68 65 267 €557,078

T2 Li Haotong (CHN) -17 66 68 68 65 267 €557,078

4 Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) -15 66 70 66 67 269 €319,726

5 George Coetzee (RSA) -14 64 73 66 67 270 €271,416

T6 Joakim Lagergren (SWE) -13 70 64 70 67 271 €208,721

T6 David Lipsky (USA) -13 67 69 66 69 271 €208,721

8 Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) -12 67 69 68 68 272 €162,192

9 Nacho Elvira (ESP) -11 70 67 69 67 273 €145,205