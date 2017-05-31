Andrew 'Beef' Johnston made three eagles at Walton Heath during US Open qualifying to book his place at Erin Hills

Three Eagles For Beef To Qualify For US Open

After the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, golfers headed to Walton Heath to try and qualify for next month’s US Open at Erin Hills.

And there was quite a story…

Related: Nordea Masters Preview – Noren and Stenson star in Sweden

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, who came T21st at Wentworth, made THREE eagles on his way to qualifying, including a hole-in-one, a two on a par-4 and a three on a par-5.

Beef shot rounds of 68 and 66 for a tie for ninth to qualify for his second US Open.

Overall 15 players qualified for the US Open which takes place in the state of Wisconsin for the first time in two weeks.

Related: Memorial Tournament Preview – Five of world’s top 10 headline strong field in Ohio

A fan even caught Beef’s ace on camera:

England’s Aaron Rai won the qualifying with rounds of 66 and 64 which included five birdies and an eagle in his final nine holes!

Related: Walton Heath Old Course review

Other qualifiers included Haotong Li, Alexander Levy, Richie Ramsay, Bradley Dredge, Eddie Pepperell, George Coetzee and Brandon Stone.

Paul Dunne, Thomas Aiken, Matt Wallace and Wade Ormsby later qualified through a seven-man playoff.

Related: Walton Heath New Course review

The US Open takes place from 15th-18th June at Erin Hills which hosts a major for the first time.

World number one Dustin Johnson will defend after winning at Oakmont last year.