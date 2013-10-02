Thrilling finish at Stoke by Nayland

Hannah Ralph birdied her final two holes to claim the inaugural WPGA International Challenge at Stoke by Nayland Golf Club in September.

The 54-hole event – the only Ladies European Tour Access Series event staged in the UK – saw some top female pros take on prospective stars of the future.

Ralph, 25, finished three strokes clear of 2012 Curtis Cup player Amy Boulden and Russian Galina Rotmistrova.

Former Solheim Cup captain and US Women’s Open Champion Alison Nicholas was also in the field, vying for a share of the £25,000 prize pool.

“Alison Nicholas has been at the forefront of women’s golf in the UK and across the world for two decades,” said Simon Higginbottom, The PGA’s head of tournaments.

“She is an inspirational figure to many of today’s leading owner players, and to have a player of her calibre competing at Stoke by Nayland will no doubt inspire.”

Stoke by Nayland – a former European Challenge and Senior Tour host venue – is located on the Suffolk/Essex border in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The PGA’s Chief Executive, Sandy Jones, added: “We had been discussing with LET for some time the concept and creation of this event.

“I am also very pleased to say that it was presented at Stoke by Nayland, a venue that is well known to us and has partnered the PGA on many past occasions to stage great golf events.”