The PGA Tour is back at Torrey Pines this week featuring world number two and defending champion Jon Rahm whilst Tiger Woods makes his first start of 2018

Tiger Returns As Rahm Defends Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines this week for the Farmers Insurance Open as golf fans can begin to get excited about the season ahead.

Last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship began to get things rolling in 2018, and this week we’ve got huge tournaments on either side of the pond as the build up to the Masters and golf season really begins to ramp up.

This week in the States, Jon Rahm headlines at Torrey Pines after winning this event last year and winning the CareerBuilder Challenge last week.

Last year Rahm holed a monster eagle putt on the 72nd hole to seal his first professional victory.

Incredibly, the Spaniard turns up here this week as world number two – this time last year he was 137th.

Another big story line, in fact probably the biggest storyline this week, is the return of Tiger Woods who makes his first start of 2018.

His last outing was in December at the Hero World Challenge and it was a very positive week for the 14-time major winner who impressed with a T9th finish in the elite 18-man field.

He has won here eight times including the US Open in 2008. Woods played in this event last year, missing the cut, and then played just one more round before having a fourth back surgery.

Other big name players in the field this week include Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day.

Tiger tees it up but San Diego’s Phil Mickelson will also draw big galleries. He will be making his 22nd appearance in this tournament. He’s won on three occasions (1993, 2000 and 2001) and this will be just his second start since November.

This tournament began life as the San Diego Open way back in 1927 and from 1996 to 2009, it was known as the Buick Invitational. In that guise it was won six times by Tiger Woods.

This tournament is contested over the two courses at Torrey Pines – North and South. The pros will play one round on each on Thursday and Friday before those who make the cut go on to play the last two rounds over the South Course. Revamped for the 2002 Buick Invitational, the South Course at Torrey Pines was the venue for the 2008 US Open.

