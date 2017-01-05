Tiger Woods will play four tournaments in five weeks between January and February as he looks to get his game in shape for the Masters

Tiger Woods’ 2017 Schedule Taking Shape

14-time major winner Tiger Woods has announced more tournaments he will play to begin 2017 in the lead up to the Masters in April.

Woods will tee it up at Torrey Pines in California, a course he has won on eight times, for the Farmers Insurance Open on January 26th.

He has won that tournament seven times on the same course on which he won the 2008 US Open, his last major to date.

He will then head to the Middle East for the European Tour‘s Dubai Desert Classic on February 2nd at the Emirates Golf Club, where Masters champion Danny Willett defends.

This means he will not be competing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, which takes place at the same time.

After that he will play in the Genesis Open on February 16th, formerly known as the Northern Trust Open.

Woods’ foundation supports the tournament at Riviera Country Club, which was the site of his first PGA Tour event at the age of 16 in 1991.

He has also announced that he will play the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on February 23rd which will be his fourth tournament in five weeks.

Woods made his first appearance since August 2015 at the recent Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas where, despite finishing 15th in a 17-man field, he showed glimpses of great golf to finish as joint birdie-leader for the week.

The 14-time major is second on the all-time PGA Tour wins list, three behind Sam Snead who has 82 and six ahead of Jack Nicklaus with 73.