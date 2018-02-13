Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Paired At Genesis Open

Elliott Heath

Golf's two biggest stars will grace the Riviera fairways for the opening two rounds at this week's Genesis Open alongside world number four Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy
Groupings are out for this week’s Genesis Open and there’s a HUGE group for the first two days.

Tiger Woods plays with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and world number four Justin Thomas.

Woods makes his second start of 2018 and first appearance in this event since 2006.

He finished in a tie for 23rd at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He’s never won this tournament in 11 attempts, and it was also the scene of his PGA Tour debut back in 1992 at the age of 16.

Watch Tiger’s swing from his Tuesday practice round:

Dustin Johnson defends the title he won last year to reach the world number one spot.

tiger woods and rory mcilroy

McIlroy and Woods were last paired together at the 2015 Masters. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Check back on this page for tee times for round one. Woods, Rory and Thomas are scheduled to tee off early on Thursday, which should be prime time viewing in the UK considering California are eight hours behind UK time.

