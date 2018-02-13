Golf's two biggest stars will grace the Riviera fairways for the opening two rounds at this week's Genesis Open alongside world number four Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Paired At Genesis Open

Groupings are out for this week’s Genesis Open and there’s a HUGE group for the first two days.

Tiger Woods plays with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and world number four Justin Thomas.

Woods makes his second start of 2018 and first appearance in this event since 2006.

He finished in a tie for 23rd at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

