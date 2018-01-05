The 14-time major winner will tee it up at Torrey Pines on the 25th Jan in the Farmers Insurance Open
Tiger Woods Announces Early 2018 Schedule
Tiger Woods has announced his first two tournaments of 2018.
The 14-time major winner will make his first start of the year on 25th January at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.
Woods has won the tournament seven times and also famously won the US Open in 2008 at the California venue.
Tiger played in the Farmers Insurance Open last year but missed the cut.
He will then take a two-week break before playing in the Genesis Open at Riviera, the site of his PGA Tour debut in 1992 aged 16.
It will be his first appearance in the tournament since 2006.
“I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time,” Woods said on his website.
“To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”
Woods last played in December at the Hero World Challenge where he finished T9th in the 18-man field.
He ended the week at eight-under-par in a good showing.
Once he’s done with the Genesis Open he’ll have eight weeks to prepare for the season’s first major at the Masters.
Tiger Woods swing sequences:
Woods will then almost certainly play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in mid-March, a tournament which he has won eight times.
Other tournaments he may opt to play include the Honda Classic, Valspar Championship, and Houston Open.
Also in that eight-week stretch are the WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-Dell Match Play, however Tiger is not eligible for either.
