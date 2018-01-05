The 14-time major winner will tee it up at Torrey Pines on the 25th Jan in the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods Announces Early 2018 Schedule

Tiger Woods has announced his first two tournaments of 2018.

The 14-time major winner will make his first start of the year on 25th January at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods has won the tournament seven times and also famously won the US Open in 2008 at the California venue.

Tiger played in the Farmers Insurance Open last year but missed the cut.

He will then take a two-week break before playing in the Genesis Open at Riviera, the site of his PGA Tour debut in 1992 aged 16.

It will be his first appearance in the tournament since 2006.

“I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time,” Woods said on his website.

Continues below