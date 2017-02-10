The 14-time major winner was meant to play the next two weeks on the PGA Tour but has pulled out with ongoing back spasms

Tiger Woods’ Comeback Halted After More Back Pains

Tiger Woods has pulled out of next week’s Genesis Open as well as the Honda Classic the following week.

The 14-time major winner pulled out of last week’s Dubai Desert Classic after suffering back spasms before his second round.

Woods is said to have experienced ongoing back spasms similar to those he felt last week.

In a statement on his website, he said:

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down.

“This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event.

“I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week.”

Woods played his first PGA Tour event since August 2015 at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago where he missed the cut.

He then shot a five-over-par 77 in the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club two weeks later, which was his last round to date.

The 40-year-old was hoping to get his game and health in shape for the year’s first major at The Masters in April, but that is now in doubt.

Woods’ statement read, ‘His possible playing schedule after Honda will be determined at a later date after his back is reassessed.’

Woods has two back surgeries after the Wyndham Classic in August 2015 and last week his agent Mark Steinberg told the media his spasms were unrelated to his surgeries.

“He says it’s not the nerve pain that’s kept him out for so long. He says it’s a back spasm and he just can’t get the spasm to calm down. So that’s where we are.

