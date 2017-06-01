Tiger Woods Dashcam Footage Released

Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car when arrested by police on Monday

Footage has been released of Tiger Woods’ arrest on Monday for driving under influence.

Tiger Woods was found “asleep at the wheel” with the engine running when he was arrested, US media are reporting.

The former world number one golfer was found in his Mercedes asleep and had to be woken early on Monday.

“Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech,” a copy of the police report published by US outlets said. He was “co-operative” but “confused”.

The results sheet from his breathalyser test noted he was “unable to walk alone”, but results showed he “blew zeroes” – indicating a lack of alcohol in his breath.

Tiger Woods has said that alcohol was “not involved” when he was arrested in Florida early on Monday morning.

Instead the 14-time Major winner blamed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication” the reason for why he was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The former World Number One was pulled over at 03:00 local time near his residence in Jupiter. He was then taken into custody, where he had a rather unfortunate mugshot taken and then relapsed at 10.30am local time.

He was released “on his own recognizance” which means he promises to co-operate with future legal proceedings.

It was only a week ago that Tiger was quoted as saying he “Hasn’t felt this good in years” and that there was a positive outlook following his 4th back surgery. This was great news for Tiger fans, as the 41-year-old has not played professionally since February.

This absence would have been particularly frustrating for him as the Masters this April was the 20th anniversary of his first victory at Augusta.

Quotes from Woods about the incident will hope to shine the light off the incident.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,”