Tiger Woods Getting “Professional Help” To Manage Medications

On a note posted on social media Tiger Woods announced that he was getting professional help to help manage medications.

This follows his recent DUI arrest, which the former number one claimed was nothing to do with alcohol and in fact was “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication” he was taking for his back injury.

The full statement from the Tiger Woods twitter account is as follows.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”