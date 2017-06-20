On a note posted on social media Tiger Woods announced that he was getting professional help to help manage medications
Tiger Woods Getting “Professional Help” To Manage Medications
On a note posted on social media Tiger Woods announced that he was getting professional help to help manage medications.
This follows his recent DUI arrest, which the former number one claimed was nothing to do with alcohol and in fact was “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication” he was taking for his back injury.
The full statement from the Tiger Woods twitter account is as follows.
“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest
Check out what people said following Tiger's arrest…
Watch Martin Kaymer’s Classy Tribute To Tiger Woods
The two-time major winner showed his support for…
Tiger Woods Says He “Hasn’t Felt This Good In Years”
The 14-time major winner has successfully undergone surgery…
Woods underwent his fourth back surgery in January and just days before his arrest had commented that he had “not felt this good in years”.
It is now an incredible nine years since his last Major win back in the 2008 US Open and he has not won a professional event anywhere since 2013 – WGC – Bridgestone Invitational (one of five wins that season).
Woods is now aged 41 and the clock is very much ticking on whether he will ever get back to competing on Tour.