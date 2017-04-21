The 14-time major winner revealed that he's had a fourth back surgery to alleviate pain in his back and leg and will be out for at least six months
Tiger Woods Has ANOTHER Back Surgery
Tiger Woods has announced that he has undergone a successful back surgery, his fourth to date.
The 14-time major winner will be out for at least six months, raising serious doubt on his future playing prospects.
However, Woods still plans to get back and compete.
“When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long,” he said.
A statement on Woods’ website said how he has been suffering from sciatica and severe back and leg pain due to his bottom lower-back disc severely narrowing.
He had a ‘Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion’ which entailed removing the damaged disc and re-elevating the collapsed disc space to heal the vertebrates.
“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” Woods said.
He will now rest before starting therapy and treatment, and should return to full activity in around six months – although if he can get back to playing pain-free golf, it still may be some time before his game is ‘competition ready’.
Woods last played in February at the Dubai Desert Classic where he pulled out with back spasms before his second round. He opened up with a five-over 77 after missing the cut the previous week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
The American’s last major triumph came nine years ago at the US Open, also at Torrey Pines, where he beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff before having surgery on a broken leg.
He will certainly miss the remaining majors in 2017 and will perhaps be targeting a start at next year’s Masters Tournament.