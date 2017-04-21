The 14-time major winner revealed that he's had a fourth back surgery to alleviate pain in his back and leg and will be out for at least six months

Tiger Woods Has ANOTHER Back Surgery

Tiger Woods has announced that he has undergone a successful back surgery, his fourth to date.

The 14-time major winner will be out for at least six months, raising serious doubt on his future playing prospects.

However, Woods still plans to get back and compete.

“When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long,” he said.

A statement on Woods’ website said how he has been suffering from sciatica and severe back and leg pain due to his bottom lower-back disc severely narrowing.

He had a ‘Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion’ which entailed removing the damaged disc and re-elevating the collapsed disc space to heal the vertebrates.

“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” Woods said.

