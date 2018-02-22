The 14-time major winner will surely hit more fairways this week at PGA National, revealing he's only going to hit "four or five" drivers per round

Tiger Woods To Hit “Four Or Five” Drivers A Day At Honda Classic

Tiger Woods has played six competitive rounds on the PGA Tour in 2018 and, not for the first time, his driving has been rather erratic.

From 84 possible fairways on Tour this year, Woods has hit just 30 – a driving accuracy of just 35.7%.

If Woods had played enough events, that 35.7% stat would rank him 213th…out of 214 players.

Leading the Tour in driving accuracy is Ken Duke with 77% of fairways hit. Phil Mickelson is down at 206th with just under 49% fairways hit.

But there is hope for the 14-time major winner to improve that statistic this week at the Honda Classic.

Woods has said he will only hit “four or five” drivers per round at PGA National, meaning he can surely start finding the short stuff more often.

The course this week at PGA National is 7,110 yards so not ridiculously long, Woods could have some success if he gets his 3 wood going well off the tee.

He played in the Honda Classic for the first time in 2012 and shot a closing 62 to finish as runner-up to Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament to reach the world number one spot.

Tiger Woods’ 2018 stats so far…

Driving distance: 297.9 yards

Driving accuracy: 35.7%

Greens in regulation: 53.7%

Scoring average: 71.4

Sand save percentage: 40%

Strokes gained putting: +2.77

