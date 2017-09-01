The 14-time major winner posted a video on social media practicing his pitching, saying the Dr had given him the 'ok'

Tiger Woods Posts Video Practicing

Tiger Woods sent social media into a frenzy with a video of him practicing his pitching.

Woods posted the video on his social media channels, simply writing, ‘Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching’.

Watch the video here:

The 14-time major winner is still recovering after having a fourth back surgery in April, but did say at the time that he would be able to begin rotating again in six months.

Does this mean he is beginning his preparation for the 2018 Masters?

Related: Tiger Woods had five drugs in system on night of arrest

Woods has had a torrid year so far, pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, his last tournament appearance to date.

Having made his return at last year’s Hero World Challenge in December, a tournament he runs, he then missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines before withdrawing after round one in Dubai with back spasms.

Related: How Tiger Woods’ swing has changed in the last 20 years

Woods then pulled out of the Masters and subsequently had a fourth back surgery.

In late May, the 14-time major winner was found asleep at the wheel along the side of the road and arrested for Driving Under Influence.

He entered rehab to combat his reliance on medicines.

It is excellent to see him back honing his short game…The only question now is, when will we next see Tiger back competing?

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.