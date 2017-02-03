The 14-time major winner pulled out before his second round after suffering back spasms

Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Dubai Desert Classic

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic, citing back spasms.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg says the spasms are unrelated to the nerve pain he has felt before which could be a positive sign.

The 14-time major winner withdrew before his second round after opening with a five-over 77 on day one.

Commentators and some fans on social media said he looked injured during round one although Tiger did assure media after his first round that he felt absolutely fine.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told the European Tour, “He felt okay coming off the golf course yesterday so he wasn’t in pain.

“I didn’t see him at dinner but he said he was okay and went into a spasm in his lower back, fairly late last night after dinner.

“He tried to work it out last night, didn’t really get it worked out. He had treatment starting pretty early this morning for probably the past three, three and a half hours.

“He says it’s not the nerve pain that’s kept him out for so long. He says it’s a back spasm and he just can’t get the spasm to calm down. So that’s where we are.

“He feels terrible, talked to Matthew (Fitzpatrick) and Danny (Willett), he feels awful and he feels terrible for the tournament. He wanted to be here. He wants to be here. He just feels terrible that he can’t, you know, finish it out today.

“He can move around, he can’t make a full rotation on the swing.

“The fact that he feels as though it’s not the nerve pain, that’s very encouraging for him.

“The short-term prognosis, he hopes he’ll be strong based on the fact that it’s not that nerve pain.”

Related: Tiger Woods: What’s in the Bag?

He ended day one 12 shots behind leader Sergio Garcia who shot a seven-under 65 which included six birdies and an eagle.

The 14-time major winner is scheduled to play next at the Genesis Open on 16th February before the Honda Classic the week after.