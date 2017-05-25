The 14-time major winner has successfully undergone surgery on his back for the fourth time

Tiger Woods Says He “Hasn’t Felt This Good In Years”

Tiger Woods has spoken for the first time since his back surgery last month.

The 14-time major winner underwent a fourth back operation in April after putting a halt on his return due to back spasms.

In a blog post on his website Woods wrote, “It is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.”

Woods had a fusion surgery, similar to the fusion/disc replacement surgeries Davis Love III, Retief Goosen and Lee Trevino have all had in the past.

Woods said, “They have all come back and played. But more than anything, it made their lives better. That’s the most important thing … that I can have a life again with my kids.”

He will now rest and cannot twist or swing a golf club for two and half to three months but maintains he wants to come back and compete on Tour again.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” he said.

