Tiger Woods Says He “Hasn’t Felt This Good In Years”

The 14-time major winner has successfully undergone surgery on his back for the fourth time

Tiger Woods has spoken for the first time since his back surgery last month.

The 14-time major winner underwent a fourth back operation in April after putting a halt on his return due to back spasms.

In a blog post on his website Woods wrote, “It is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.”

Woods had a fusion surgery, similar to the fusion/disc replacement surgeries Davis Love III, Retief Goosen and Lee Trevino have all had in the past.

Tiger Woods leaves the Emirates Golf Club after withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Woods said, “They have all come back and played. But more than anything, it made their lives better. That’s the most important thing … that I can have a life again with my kids.”

He will now rest and cannot twist or swing a golf club for two and half to three months but maintains he wants to come back and compete on Tour again.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” he said.

He also told of his disappointment at missing this year’s Masters.

“I did everything I could to play at Augusta and was ready to go. Unfortunately, it was kind of like the 2008 U.S. Open. The pain was post-impact when I swung the club. I figured, ‘Can I handle it?’ This time the answer was, ‘probably not.’ That shows the effect nerve pain can have.

“Obviously, it was a huge disappointment not to play. I hate to miss any major, especially the Masters, but the reality is I just couldn’t play.”

Woods hasn’t played since the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in early February where he pulled out after his opening round with back spasms.

If he does make a full recovery, some dates for his return may be the Turkish Airlines Open in early November or the Hero World Challenge in early December.