Tiger Woods spotted using TaylorMade woods

Footage has emerged of Tiger Woods practising with TaylorMade woods ahead of his scheduled return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge

A video has surfaced online of Tiger Woods hitting a TaylorMade M1 or M2 fairway wood at Medalist Golf Club in preparation for his return to tournament golf.

Woods is set to return to competitive action at his own event, the Hero World Challenge on December 1st, and there has been much speculation as to what clubs the 14-time major champion would use since Nike announced it would no longer be making golf equipment.

https://twitter.com/TwSpot/status/799125250541752320/video/1

Before Woods pulled out of the Safeway Open, it was rumoured he would be playing TaylorMade woods, following speculation that Woods’ new company TGR was set to buy the for-sale equipment manufacturer, but this hasn’t materialised.

Woods played Mizuno irons to win his first major, the 1997 Masters, but it’s more likely he’ll continue to play his Nike blades and wedges and revert back to his Scotty Cameron putter.

Despite honouring staff players existing contracts, many Nike athletes have already made the switch to an active equipment company.

The most high-profile switch came from world number 2 Rory McIlroy, who binned off his Nike woods in favour of a TaylorMade M2 driver and fairway wood at the HSBC-Champions event in China.

Many other Nike players made the switch to TaylorMade woods that week, including Ross Fisher, Paul Casey, Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka.

Another Nike staffer, Thorbjorn Olesen, won the Turkish Airlines Open two weeks ago using a near-full bag of TaylorMade clubs, using everything other than the putter.

It’s not clear if TaylorMade are paying these players to use its woods, but it is certainly bolstering TaylorMade’s position as the Number 1 metalwood on Tour.

Pictures have also been doing the rounds online of a new TaylorMade M1 driver, which appears to have a longer back track to create greater spin and launch separation in the two extreme weight settings.

