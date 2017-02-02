The 14-time major winner shot a five-over 77 including five bogeys and no birdies, whilst Sergio Garcia leads at seven-under

Tiger Woods Struggles In Dubai Desert Classic Opening Round

In his third competitive round of 2017, Tiger Woods struggled to a five-over-par round of 77 on day one of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 14-time major winner, who missed the cut at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, began with a bogey on the par-5 10th and found himself two-over after three holes after another dropped shot at the 12th.

Related: Tiger Woods: What’s in the Bag?

Woods pulled his opening tee shot left:

He then hit his ball into the water short of the par-5 18th green from 100 yards out – that led to his third bogey and second six of the day.

Woods played his back nine, holes 1-9, in two-over with bogeys at five and six to end in a tie for 128th.

He is 12 shots behind leader Sergio Garcia who shot a stunning 65 and Woods will now have to go low on Friday if he has any hope of making the cut.

There were some comments that Woods looked in pain during the round, although the 14-time major winner assured the media that is not the case.

“No, I wasn’t in pain at all,” he told the media. “I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn’t going a very good job.”

Related: Why Tiger Woods will win another major

The world number 666 hit 10/14 fairways and 11/18 greens but the real problem was his putting – he had 33 putts.

He said, “At the end I finally hit some good ones but the damage had already been done. On top of that, I could have hung in there, could have shot something near even par if I would have made some putts, but I made nothing.”

“I just couldn’t get the speed of these things, and consequently, it added up to a pretty high number. I just could not hit the putts hard enough. I left every putt short.

“What I thought was down grain, downwind, would be quick downhill and I still came up short. In the wind, uphill putts into the grain, I put a little more hinge on it trying to get a little more hit on it and it still didn’t work.”

Woods played with Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Danny Willett who each are in decent positions after round one.

Fitzpatrick shot a three-under 69 and 2016 Masters champion Willett shot a one-under 71.

Fitzpatrick said “It was a tremendous experience.

“I’m flattered to play with him, but never imagined I’d beat him by 8 shots. It’s only his second tournament back and anybody is going to be rusty after that much time off.”

Tiger’s 77 is his worst score in 29 rounds at Emirates Golf Club, a course he has won on twice in 2006 and 2008.

Related: Tiger Woods early 2017 schedule

Woods has confirmed for two more events this month – the Genesis Open at Riviera starting on 16th February before the Honda Classic the following week.