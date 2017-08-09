The 14-time major winner will not attend his arraignment today for DUI charges

Tiger Woods To Plead Not Guilty To DUI Charge

Tiger Woods will not attend his arraignment today on his DUI charges, his attorney has told the Press Association.

Attorney Douglas Duncan emailed The Associated Press on Tuesday that Woods will not be at the hearing in Florida.

Related: Tiger Woods dashcam footage released

That means he is pleading not guilty, as any other plea would mean he would have to be there.

If he was found guilty, he would have to attend a DUI class, pay $250 and partake in 50 hours of community service.

WATCH: Martin Kaymer’s classy tribute to Tiger Woods

He also would have also been subject to random drug and alcohol testing as well as other conditions.

Woods was arrested back in late May when he was found unconscious at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz.

It was thought that he had a reaction to his back medication.

He has now attended an out of state programme to manage his medications, after it was speculated that he is addicted to his back medication.

He appears to be on his way back to full health, having posted numerous social media posts in the last few weeks, including one of him meeting Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with his children.

He also posted this picture last week of him lobster fishing:

Woods last played at the Dubai Desert Classic in February where he pulled out after the first round.

He cited back spasms at the time, which led to a fourth back surgery.

It still seems likely that the 14-time major winner will make a return to competitive golf, or at least give it another go, with his own event at the Hero World Challenge in December a possible return date.

Stay in touch with the latest USPGA Championship news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.