Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf Course Votes To Allow Women Members

Kasumigaseki Country Club, host course to the 2020 Olympic Games golf tournament, has voted to allow female members.

The club had previously not allowed women to be full members or play on Sunday.

Kasumigaseki had come under intense pressure from the IOC who earlier this month threatened to strip the club of the competition unless they admitted women members.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee says the club’s regulations have been changed following a unanimous decision by the executive board.

“On behalf of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the members of the club for their understanding and cooperation,” said committee president Yoshiro Mori.

“I also would like to express my admiration for the club’s endeavour to come to an agreement in such a short period of time.”

IOC vice-president John Coates told the BBC earlier this month before the vote, “I respect it’s a private club but our position is clear. We will only go to a club that has non-discrimination.”

Kasumigaseki club chairman Kiichi Kimura described the controversy as “annoying” last month.

Earlier this year the Japan Golf Council urged the IOC to switch venues for the 2020 Olympics Games golf tournaments.

The council wanted the tournaments moved to public course Wakasu Golf Links in Tokyo Bay which has no playing restrictions.

Kasumigaseki CC was founded in 1929 and has hosted more high-level tournaments in Japan than any other course, including the 1999 Japan Ladies Open and 2010 Asian Amateur Championship which was won by Hideki Matsuyama.

Muirfield’s Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers recently voted to allow women members and subsequently have been placed back onto The Open rota.