Tommy Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Tommy Fleetwood wins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, successfully defending the title he won 12 months ago

European number one Tommy Fleetwood produced a remarkable back-nine 30 to overhaul fellow Englishman Ross Fisher and successfully defend the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship that he won 12 months ago.

It was another thrilling day in the desert where Fisher looked set to win his first tournament since the Tshwane Open in 2014, but he could do nothing to stop Fleetwood’s inspired charge.

After Fisher eagled the par-5 2nd from 50 foot and made further gains at 4 and 7, he left the field playing catch up with Rory McIlroy looking like the main man capable of catching him – which would have been some story itself given the Ulsterman’s three-month absence recovering from an injury.

But after a Fisher bogey on the par-5 10th, Fleetwood emerged as the danger as his putter and round caught fire on the back nine with birdies at 10, 12, and 13 before he sank two more from distance at 15 and 16 and then birdied the last.

It all added up to a seven-under par 65 and left Fisher needing an eagle at the par-5 18th to force a playoff, but his chip for a three failed to trouble the hole and gave Fleetwood, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday, win number four on the European Tour.

“I’ve put in a lot of work, I wanted to prepare for this year like I didn’t win the Race to Dubai,” Fleetwood told Sky Sports Golf.

“It was important to come out and make sure I’m hungry.

“My best golf is getting better and better and my worst golf is getting better as well. I just had the lines going really well.”

Elsewhere, world number one Dustin Johnson made good use of a rare outing on the European Tour, the American closing with a 70 to finish eight shots back in a share of ninth.

Last week’s BMW SA Open Chris Paisley enjoyed another fantastic week, finishing fifth and completing a top five which included four Englishman.

Matthew Fitzpatrick was one of those. The Sheffield man looked in fine form as he closed with a 69 to finish just four shots back alongside McIlroy.

Meanwhile, overnight leader Thomas Pieters wasn’t quite at his best on Sunday, the Belgian shooting a 72 on a day when only birdies were good enough.