The finale of the 2016 PGA Tour season happens at East Lake Golf Club, and also the final Ryder Cup Wildcard will be picked, check out who we think will do well with these Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

The finale of the 2016 PGA Tour season (yes we know it is still September) takes place at East Lake Golf Club – with the 30 final players who have survived the FedEx Cup playoffs battling it out for an awful lot of money.

However there are also other things up for grabs this season, which could make things a little more interesting.

The Tour Championship itself is a big event on its own with the winner taking home $1.5million –the winner (if they are Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jason or Paul Casey) then also take home the $10million FedEx Cup winners prize.

If one of those five don’t win the event then whoever does would need certain scenarios, mainly involving Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed to go their way to claim the $10 million… you keeping up?

The favourites for the event are Johnson (9/2), Rory McIlroy who is 6th in the ranking (11/2) and last year’s winner Jordan Spieth (15/2)

Now throw in the fact that for the first time Team USA will be naming their final Ryder Cup wildcard pick after the event concludes (the Ryder Cup starts on Friday) then we should perhaps look further back in the field.

The four men who have a realistic chance of getting a Ryder Cup pick are Bubba Watson (28/1), Gary Woodland (40/1), Ryan Moore (40/1) and Daniel Berger (40/1) – however if Kevin Na (55/1) or Justin Thomas (60/1) have an amazing week that could change…

So now to try and decipher this all…

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Jason Day 10 points to win at 9/1 – The Aussie withdrew a few weeks ago with a sore back, but has had success coming back from injuries in the past. Feel his odds are actually too long in such a small field. Best putter on Tour and that counts for a huge amount at East Lake.

Gary Woodland 3 points each way at 40/1 – If the USA are going to win the Ryder Cup they need to pick an inspiring 2nd rookie as a wildcard. Woodland could be the man for the job, has been playing well recently and this course suits his game.

Ryan Moore 3 points each way at 40/1 – The man is pretty much in the top 3 form players on tour over the past 6 weeks. Will have loved a well-earned rest last week, expect him to be right up there on Sunday.

Justin Thomas 2 points each way at 60/1 – very inconsistent but has had six top 10s and is in with a chance of making the Ryder Cup. Seems to stand up at the big events worth a punt.