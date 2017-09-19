Expand Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

With only a 30-man field and with the likes of Sportnation.bet paying out a quarter of the odds for the top 4, there is a lot of value out there.

Brooks Koepka 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – I feel the US Open Champion is over priced, has only once failed to be in the top 20 in his last 8 starts and played really nicely the last two events. He is my pick to bring home the bacon this week.

Kevin Chappell 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The perfect pick, comes into the event in good form, a top 15 last week was his fourth in 6 starts. Has good knowledge of the course – having lost in a play-off last season. And the price, 33/1 is excellent mid-range odds to get behind.

Pat Perez 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – He has had such a decent season and deserves his first Tour Championship start, two top 12s in his last two starts also shows he is in top form.

Xander Schauffele 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young rookie has been playing really solid with two top 20s in the FedExCup Playoffs this season. He is number one in par-5 scoring as well over this time and looks good at this price.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.