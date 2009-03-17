Transitions Championship: golf betting tips – Brian Gay

Of the others below 50/1, I’m happy to oppose the consistently unreliable Adam Scott. Steve Stricker is playing well, and looks like going on another very consistent run as we saw in 07/08, but after going close yet again at Riviera, can’t be backed until he comprehensively proves he can finish the job. Zach Johnson was so disappointing last week in favourable conditions, that I barely considered him this week on a course where he’s done nothing special in three visits.



With stronger fancies Furyk, Perry and Toms near the head of the market, it may be wiser to spread out the rest of the staking plan further down the list. After all, this is an event where we’ve had a big-priced runners-up in each of the last two years; John Senden at 80/1 in 2008 and Heath Slocum at 100/1 in 2007.



Despite some recent letdowns I’m giving another chance to BRIAN GAY at 60/1. He made the top-10 here in both 2006 and 2007, and the combination of accuracy and good scrambling must very much elevate him to any shortlist. As I’ve said on numerous occasions in recent months, Gay looks a better player than the one that won for us around this time last year at a big price. Five top-20s and two top-7s from his seven events so far in 2008 is perfectly respectable, and points to a looming payout week.