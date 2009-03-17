Transitions Championship: golf betting tips – David Toms and Kenny Perry

Speaking of winners waiting to happen, DAVID TOMS also looks almost certain to be there or thereabout this week. Toms was conspicuous in his absence from the recent World Matchplay; to miss out on that event for the top-64 was a sign of how far he’s slipped back from his Major winning peak. If his recent form is anything to go by though, DT is determined to restore his position and a 13th PGA Tour victory looks a distinct possibility very soon. Four of his last seven starts have yielded top-8 finishes, usually with very strong accuracy stats. And having finished sixth at Copperhead in 2004 and registered numerous high finishes in the Sunshine State, there are no concerns about the course.



It would be very easy to make strong cases for former course winners Sean O’Hair and KJ Choi. O’Hair has been very consistent this year, and looks likely to contend once again. However, his position as second favourite is much shorter than it would be were it not for the fact that he is defending champion, which in any case brings in other pressures. Likewise, Choi’s odds owe more to the fact he’s won two events at Copperhead than the balance of his recent form, not withstanding an excellent third place at Riviera. Again, he could quite plausibly win but is worth taking on at the price.



Rather than focussing on these previous course winners, I marginally prefer KENNY PERRY at 25/1. It’s arguably my greatest regret of the season so far that I missed out on his win at Scottsdale, as clearly this veteran has retained the career-best form shown last season. Indeed, it was notable to see Perry registering his best ever Doral result over the weekend, so there may be more to come on a course where he’s never finished outside the top-30 with a best of eighth.