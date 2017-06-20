TPC River Highlands hosts the event on the PGA Tour this week, check out who we think will do well with these Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips

Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips



Following the drama of the US Open the PGA Tour has no time to rest with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Defending champion is Scotland’s Russell Knox who tees it up again this week, and you can get him 66/1 – a tempting price for a defending champion.

Favourites for the event are a formidable trio in the form of Jordan Spieth (9/1), Rory Mcilroy (9/1) and Jason Day (11/1) – but none of these guys have been in the best of form so they are a little short for me.

The GM Tipster has been in good form this year, check out all his results from this season at the golf betting tips home page.