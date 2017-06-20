TPC River Highlands hosts the event on the PGA Tour this week, check out who we think will do well with these Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips
Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips
Following the drama of the US Open the PGA Tour has no time to rest with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
Defending champion is Scotland’s Russell Knox who tees it up again this week, and you can get him 66/1 – a tempting price for a defending champion.
Favourites for the event are a formidable trio in the form of Jordan Spieth (9/1), Rory Mcilroy (9/1) and Jason Day (11/1) – but none of these guys have been in the best of form so they are a little short for me.
The GM Tipster has been in good form this year, check out all his results from this season at the golf betting tips home page.
McIlroy seeks form and Knox defends at Travelers
Rory McIlroy starts and Russell Knox defends at…
Brooks Koepka WITB – US Open Winning Clubs
Read the full Brooks Koepka WITB here to…
5 Things You Don’t Know About Brooks Koepka
Did you know all of these facts about…
Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Brandt Snedeker 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – Played really solid at Erin Hils, yet to win this season but been close on multiple occasions, three top 25s in his last three starts at the Travelers.
Daniel Berger 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Last year he held a three shot lead at 54 holes before fading badly. Like last year he has already won the St. Jude Classic – like him at this price.
Graham DeLaet 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Canadian has had a 3rd and a 4th place finish here and was 10th in his last start at the Memorial tournament. Not sure what else I need to say.
Jason Kokrak 1 point each way at 150/1 with Bet On Brazil – The big-hitting American is in a little run of form with a 4th at the AT&T Byron Nelson recently and some solid performances at the Memorial and US Open. He is a big outsider but has the attributes to compete most weeks.