Jordan Spieth is defending champion at TPC River Highlands where a strong field has assembled to contest the Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship Preview, TV Times

A number of top-name players have made the short journey from Shinnecock Hills to TPC River Highlands this week. Defending Travelers Championship winner Jordan Spieth tees it up, so too do Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

After missing the cut in the U.S. Open Spieth, McIlroy and Day will all be looking to bounce back at TPC River Highlands. All in all, there are set to be 49 players in the field this week who competed at Shinnecock Hills.

TPC River Highlands was originally laid out in 1928 by Robert J. Ross and Maurice Kearney, at that time it was known as Edgewood Country Club. The course was redesigned by Pete Dye in 1982 and again by Bobby Weed in 1998.

River Highlands is the site of the TOUR’s only 58, when, in 2016, Jim Furyk reeled off 10 birdies and holed out for eagle at the par-4 No.3.

The Travelers Championship has had a number of different guises since it was first contested in 1952. It began life as the Insurance City Open and, for a time, was hosted by Sammy Davis Jnr. Over the years there have been some famous winners of the event including Arnold Palmer, Charles Sifford, Lee Trevino and Greg Norman.

Last season, Jordan Spieth was champion on his first visit to TPC River Highlands. Spieth defeated Daniel Berger in a playoff, holing out from sand for a birdie three on the first extra hole, triggering exuberant celebrations.

The weather will start fine but things could turn over the weekend and wind and rain look a strong possibility.

Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Date: Jun 21-24

Course stats: par 70, 6,841 yards

Purse: $7,000,000

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth (-12)

How to watch the Travelers Championship

TV Coverage:

Thursday 21 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm (Featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm)

Friday 22 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30pm (Featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm)

Saturday 23 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sunday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.10pm

Players to watch:

Daniel Berger – He lost in a playoff to Spieth for this event last year and he comes into this year’s competition on strong form having been 54-hole co-leader in the U.S. Open.

Charley Hoffman – Played well at Shinnecock Hills and now headed for a golf course he almost always performs well at – he has three top-10 finishes in his last five starts.

Marc Leishman – He’s a past winner of this event and has never missed the cut at TPC River Highlands. Look for him to contend, particularly if the wind gets up.

Key hole: 17th. It’s only 433 yards, but the tee shot is extremely demanding with water waiting right and a sprawling fairway bunker protecting the left side. The second shot must then fly all the way over the water and anything slightly mis-struck or drifting on the wind, could end up wet.