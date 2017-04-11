The European Tour are in Morocco this week, check out who will think will win with our Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips
Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips
Put the Rioja and paella away and stop toasting to Sergio Garcia’s US Masters victory, the European Tour is back and after all the drama and excitement of the US Masters the tour find themselves in sunny Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II.
Last season Jeunghun Wang won enroute to going back-to-back with wins in Morocco and Mauritius in consecutive weeks – he is 18/1 to win again.
How to bet on golf – video below
Favourites for this week are Dean Burmester (14/1), Brandon Stone (16/1) and Joost Luiten (16/1).
This is a tight and technical course, where players who putt well having hit GIR doing the best there in the past.
To check out how the tips have been going this season go to the golf betting tips homepage and find out our juicy profit for the year so far.
Continues below…
How To Bet On Golf
Betting on golf can reap rich rewards. With…
The Secret Behind Sergio Garcia’s Masters Success
Sergio Garcia's fiancee has inspired the Spaniard to…
Garcia’s Masters Triumph Proves Spirit Of Seve Lives On
Sergio Garcia wrote his name into the history…
Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Jeunghun Wang 4 points each way at 18/1 with Bet On Brazil – Struggled in tough conditions at his first Masters let’s not forget he has won on tour already this season and is also defending champion. I think he is underpriced and should be much shorter odds.
David Horsey 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Finished 8th at his last start at the Hero Indian Open. A former winner in 2011, he also has two other top 10 finishes.
Paul Dunne 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Irishman should enjoy this technical challenge, he played there last season and finished 16th, has been knocking on the door of a big performance this season.
Richie Ramsay 2 points each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Scot has a ridiculously good record here, with top 20s in all of his last 5 starts, including a victory in 2015. Was 12th recently at the Tshwane Open, should do well again this week.