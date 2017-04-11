The European Tour are in Morocco this week, check out who will think will win with our Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips

Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips

Put the Rioja and paella away and stop toasting to Sergio Garcia’s US Masters victory, the European Tour is back and after all the drama and excitement of the US Masters the tour find themselves in sunny Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II.

Last season Jeunghun Wang won enroute to going back-to-back with wins in Morocco and Mauritius in consecutive weeks – he is 18/1 to win again.

How to bet on golf – video below

Favourites for this week are Dean Burmester (14/1), Brandon Stone (16/1) and Joost Luiten (16/1).

This is a tight and technical course, where players who putt well having hit GIR doing the best there in the past.

To check out how the tips have been going this season go to the golf betting tips homepage and find out our juicy profit for the year so far.

Continues below…