Trump, Tiger and DJ To Play Golf Together In Florida

President Donald Trump has announced in a tweet that he'll be teeing it up with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at his club in Florida on Friday afternoon, the day after Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump has announced in a tweet that he’ll be teeing it up with golf stars Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at his golf club in Florida on Friday afternoon, the day after Thanksgiving.

“After Turkey call,” he wrote in his tweet, “I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!”

The interesting game comes just a week before Tiger Woods is set to make his long awaited return to competitive golf on Thursday 30th at his tournament – the Hero World Challenge – at Albany in the Bahamas.

After a nine-month recuperation from his eighth surgery, Woods will be playing in his first official round of 2017. President Trump meanwhile, will clock up his 76th round since becoming president on January 20th 2017 in Florida, according to Trumpgolfcount.com.

With current world number one Dustin Johnson rounding out the threesome, it’s certain to grab some attention and reignite the debate about whether influential golfers should be seen endorsing such a divisive figure.

Three-handicapper Trump and 14-time major winner Woods have previously golfed together though. Most recently in December, but this will be the first time since Trump became President. During that last outing Woods said he was “impressed” by Trump’s drive.