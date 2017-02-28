The European Tour is back in South Africa this week, check out who our tipster is picking to do well with these Tshwane Open Golf Betting Tips

Tshwane Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour have stayed in South Africa this week for the Tshwane Open at Pretoria Country Club.

Last year the event was won by Charl Schwartzel, he is playing in the WGC – Mexico Championship this week so is not here to defend.

George Coetzee won the event back in 2015 and is here again this week, he is the short-priced favourite at 10/1.

We had some more success last week as Rickie Fowler was our second winning pick in as many weeks

Tshwane Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Dean Burmester 5 points each way at 16/1 with Bet On Brazil – A name that may not be too familiar with all of you, the South African is a dangerous player with an excellent record at this venue. He has finished 3rd and 4th here the last two years. Was 11th last week and has two top tens already this season.

Paul Dunne 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The young Irishman is starting to get comfortable on tour – 7 events this season, 6 cuts made, his best finish is 21st but that will soon improve, this week could be the week it happens.

Graeme Storm 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Enlishman has already won once in South Africa this season and had a solid performance last week and could probably blame the weather more than his play on not having a better finish. Feel these odds are just too long to ignore.

Haydn Porteous 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The young South African was in glorious form this time last year with a win in the Joburg Open and a top 10 at the Tshwane Open. This season he has been struggling with his game, but two top 30s in as many weeks and some good scoring means that he is worth a look at with this price.