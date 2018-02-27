Expand How Do Tour Pros Map Out A Golf Course?

Tshwane Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Justin Walters 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – In South Africa you simply must pick South Africans. In this event he has had two top 10s and four top 25s. Solid if unspectacular so far in 2018, but a bigger fish I this small pond.

Romain Langasque 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The mercurial Frenchman has had 11 missed cuts in his last 14 tournaments… so why am I backing him? Two of the three non-cuts have been a 3rd and a 13th in the Cape Town Open and he was 18th here last season.

Zander Lombard 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – My other South African choice is the 23-year-old who can go super low. Shot 65 in the second round of the Qatar Masters but still missed the cut. He was 22nd here in 2017 and 7th in 2016, so love him at these odds.

Chase Koepka 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American played well at the BMW SA Open in mid January and has had a few very positive results over the past six months – he still could get to his brother’s level!

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you