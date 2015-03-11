This week the European Tour are once more in South Africa for the Tshwane Open where Ross Fisher defends – take a look at who the Golf Monthly tipster has picked with these Tshwane Open golf betting tips

This week the European Tour are once more in South Africa for the Tshwane Open.

The event was won last year by Ross Fisher and the Englishman is in the field again this season.

However the event takes place at a new venue from the previous two editions with the Pretoria Country Club hosting, a venue that was redesigned by Gary Player in 2004.

Fisher leads the betting at 16/1 but I can’t see any reason to go with him.

As ever when playing in South Africa the home players usually do very well so it will be them I will be concentrating on.

With most of the world’s best still in America and the event being played on a course that has not been on the European Tour before there is more than a little guess work going on here… but as my European Tour bets have not been as successful as my PGA it may be a good thing.

The £10 betting challenge with our bloggers DownThe18th continues – results so far are at the bottom of this post, or to read about how we both did last week check out their blog.

Tshwane Open golf betting tips advised bets

Andy Sullivan £2.50 each way at 18/1 – The Englishman has already won twice on South African soil in the last few months and although he seemed to have a bit of the morning after the night before about him at last week’s event I expect him to bounceback this week.

Richard Sterne £1 each way at 40/1 – Followed up a 77 with a 69 last week with a missed cut. This was his first missed cut of the year – he is a six-time winner on the European Tour and has the class to win if he can find some form.

Justin Walters £1 each way at 66/1 – A top 25 finish the last two weeks from the South African who plays better at home then anywhere else. Will hope he can push on with a better result here.

Chris Swanepol £0.50 each way at 200/1 – The South African had a top 10 finish a fortnight ago and a missed cut last week. Want to tip someone at these long odds and this lad fits the bill.

All odds from Paddy Power. Each way bets – ¼ odds top 5 places.

DownThe18th

European Tour £-6.30

PGA Tour £-17.28

Total £-23.58

Golf Monthly

European Tour £-26

PGA Tour £69

Total £43

Golf Monthly leads by £66.58